Here's Why Ariana Grande Only Received One 2021 Grammy Nomination
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Ariana Grande has positioned herself into the 2021 Grammy nominations! On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the "34+35" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for...
Ariana Grande has positioned herself into the 2021 Grammy nominations! On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the "34+35" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources