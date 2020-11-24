Global  
 

Beyonce Might Achieve a Historic Feat at Grammys 2021!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Beyoncé could have a very legendary 2021. The 39-year-old Black Is King superstar was one of the nominees announced on Tuesday (November 24) for the upcoming 2021 Grammys. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles In fact, thanks to her single “Black Parade,” as well as her remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” [...]
