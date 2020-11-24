Global  
 

Resistance Twitter Trolls Ivanka Trump for Touting 30,000-Point Dow Milestone: ‘Thank You, Joe Biden!’

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
First Daughter Ivanka Trump was widely trolled when she posted a tweet congratulating America over the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing the 30,000-point mark, with many giving credit for the milestone to President-elect Joe Biden.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge 01:39

 The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Biden Certified Winner In Pennsylvania [Video]

Biden Certified Winner In Pennsylvania

The announcement comes a day after the Trump administration allowed the formal transition process to begin. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition [Video]

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition

On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Emily Murphy Signs Off On Presidential Transition [Video]

Emily Murphy Signs Off On Presidential Transition

After weeks of resistance, Emily Murphy has finally signed off on allowing President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition to the White House.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:58Published