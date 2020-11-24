Resistance Twitter Trolls Ivanka Trump for Touting 30,000-Point Dow Milestone: ‘Thank You, Joe Biden!’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Certified Winner In Pennsylvania



The announcement comes a day after the Trump administration allowed the formal transition process to begin. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:07 Published 1 hour ago Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition



On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago Emily Murphy Signs Off On Presidential Transition



After weeks of resistance, Emily Murphy has finally signed off on allowing President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition to the White House. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:58 Published 5 hours ago