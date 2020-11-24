Resistance Twitter Trolls Ivanka Trump for Touting 30,000-Point Dow Milestone: ‘Thank You, Joe Biden!’
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () First Daughter Ivanka Trump was widely trolled when she posted a tweet congratulating America over the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing the 30,000-point mark, with many giving credit for the milestone to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.