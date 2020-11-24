Harry Styles Earns First Grammy Awards Nominations, Also Becomes First One Direction Member to Do So!
Harry Styles is now a Grammy-nominated musician! The 26-year-old was just nominated for his first ever Grammys for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony – three total. Harry is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” and Best Music Video for “Adore You.” This marks the [...]
