'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Releases Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Boss Baby is back!! Dreamworks has just revealed the trailer for the upcoming Boss Baby sequel, The Boss Baby: Family Business. Here’s a synopsis: The Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is [...]
News video: The Boss Baby: Family Business – Official Trailer

The Boss Baby: Family Business – Official Trailer 02:40

 Check out the official trailer for the animated comedy movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, directed by Tom McGrath. It stars Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Jeff Goldblum. The Boss Baby: Family Business...

