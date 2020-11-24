Ivanka Trump's Tweet Is Getting Fact-Checked in the Replies
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump‘s latest tweet is getting quite the fact checking. The First Daughter tweeted, “FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA” Well, many are pointing out that Greenhouse Gases are being lowered for a very specific reason: because so [...]
Ivanka Trump‘s latest tweet is getting quite the fact checking. The First Daughter tweeted, “FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA” Well, many are pointing out that Greenhouse Gases are being lowered for a very specific reason: because so [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources