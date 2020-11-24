Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump's Tweet Is Getting Fact-Checked in the Replies

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump‘s latest tweet is getting quite the fact checking. The First Daughter tweeted, “FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA” Well, many are pointing out that Greenhouse Gases are being lowered for a very specific reason: because so [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons [Video]

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons. On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference. In his tweet, Trump said the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published