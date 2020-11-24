Global  
 

Harry Styles Becomes First Grammy Nominated Member of One Direction!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles is making history! The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was nominated as a solo artist for the first time at the 2021 Grammys on Wednesday (November 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles His three nominations also made him the first One Direction member to receive Grammy Award nominations. Harry was [...]
