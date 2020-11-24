Harry Styles Becomes First Grammy Nominated Member of One Direction!

Harry Styles is now a Grammy-nominated musician! The 26-year-old was just nominated for his first ever Grammys for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony –...

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles After Candace Owens Slams Vogue Dress Nobody's going to drag Harry Styles down. Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by becoming the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue....

E! Online 1 week ago



