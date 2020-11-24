Global  
 

Watch Dua Lipa Tear Up After Finding Out She Was Nominated For 6 Grammy Awards

E! Online Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
She can't stop now! Dua Lipa found out on Tuesday, morning Nov. 24 that she received six nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Luckily, the world got to find out alongside the pop...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards 01:20

 Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.

