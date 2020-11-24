Justin Bieber Is 'Flattered,' But Says His Grammy Nominations Are 'Very Strange'
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Justin Bieber is reacting to his 2021 Grammy Awards nominations! The 26-year-old was nominated for multiple awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions” with Quavo, Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay. Though he’s thankful for all [...]
