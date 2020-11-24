Global  
 

Justin Bieber Is 'Flattered,' But Says His Grammy Nominations Are 'Very Strange'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Justin Bieber is reacting to his 2021 Grammy Awards nominations! The 26-year-old was nominated for multiple awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions” with Quavo, Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay. Though he’s thankful for all [...]
