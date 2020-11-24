Gabourey Sidibe & Brandon Frankel Are Engaged!
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Gabourey Sidibe is engaged! The 37-year-old Precious actress and her boyfriend Brandon Frankel confirmed the happy news on social media on Tuesday (November 24). “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she captioned a video and photo of [...]
Gabourey Sidibe is engaged! The 37-year-old Precious actress and her boyfriend Brandon Frankel confirmed the happy news on social media on Tuesday (November 24). “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she captioned a video and photo of [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources