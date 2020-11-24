Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabourey Sidibe & Brandon Frankel Are Engaged!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Gabourey Sidibe is engaged! The 37-year-old Precious actress and her boyfriend Brandon Frankel confirmed the happy news on social media on Tuesday (November 24). “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she captioned a video and photo of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

 Gabourey Sidibe has some precious news: She's engaged! The Oscar-nominated actress shared the personal news with fans on Tuesday, Nov. 24, confirming she's set...
E! Online

Gabourey Sidibe & Brandon Frankel Engaged! ‘My BFF Proposed’
Extra