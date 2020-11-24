Lil Baby’s Son Jumps In A Pool, Gets His Hair Done + Raps All In 1 Day

Global  
 

Lil Baby’s Son Jumps In A Pool, Gets His Hair Done + Raps All In 1 DayAtlanta rapper Lil Baby never misses an opportunity to capture his son. The hip-hop superstar takes to his Instagram page to share some must-see footage of his mini-me dominating the camera. LB shares a clip of his twin jumping into a pool, getting his hair done and rapping in his car. The rap star has […]
