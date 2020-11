'It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old. I was like, what's wrong with you?' the British model says of the...

How Scott Disick's Alleged Message to This Love Island Star Is Connected to Amelia Hamlin From the moment Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker coupled up on Love Island season four, it was pretty obvious they were not going to last. While there was a...

E! Online 1 week ago