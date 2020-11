Louis Tomlinson Announces Livestream Concert With Proceeds Going Towards Touring Crews & More Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Louis Tomlinson is hitting the stage for a livestream concert! The 28-year-old “Walls” singer will perform live with his full band on Saturday, December 12th. The concert will raise funds for touring crews out of work and will split profits between FareShare, Crew Nation, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Stagehand. “I was absolutely gutted to [...] 👓 View full article

