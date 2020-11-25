Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to Make Her Big Screen Debut in 'Boxing Day'!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jade Thirlwall insists Little Mix are a family



Jade Thirlwall says her Little Mix bandmates are her “family”, as she explained the band always “lift each other up” when one of them is down. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jesy Nelson taking 'extended' break from Little Mix



Jesy Nelson will be taking an "extended" break from Little Mix to deal with undisclosed health issues. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago Little Mix didn't realise being in a band would be 'so hard'



Little Mix love their careers but didn't expect being in a band would be so "hard" when they first started out. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago