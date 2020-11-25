Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to Make Her Big Screen Debut in 'Boxing Day'!

Global  
 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hitting the big screen! The 29-year-old Little Mix star has her first film role in Boxing Day, a UK-based Christmas romantic comedy from Aml Ameen in his directorial debut, Deadline reported Tuesday (November 24). How to Get Away with Murder alum Aja Naomi King and Marianne Jean-Baptiste will also star. The story [...]
