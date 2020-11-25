Global  
 

Shawn Mendes Announces Concert Film 'Live In Concert' For Netflix!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Shawn Mendes just surprised fans at the end of a livestream! The singer announced that his new concert film Live In Concert is premiering on Netflix TONIGHT (November 25). Shawn said that cameras were following him at his entire Rogers Centre concert that was featured in his Netflix documentary, and it’s been put together for [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company

Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company 00:46

 Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content,a new film and television production company.

