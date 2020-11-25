Shawn Mendes Announces Concert Film 'Live In Concert' For Netflix!
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes just surprised fans at the end of a livestream! The singer announced that his new concert film Live In Concert is premiering on Netflix TONIGHT (November 25). Shawn said that cameras were following him at his entire Rogers Centre concert that was featured in his Netflix documentary, and it’s been put together for [...]
