Lorde Announces Photo Book 'Going South' & Fans Are Freaking Out Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Lorde just surprised fans with a big announcement through her newsletter. The 24-year-old singer, who has been away from social media and working on her next album, revealed that during the pandemic, she’s also been working on a photo book which highlights her 2019 trip to Antarctica. “I’m here in your inbox because I have [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

