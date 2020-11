Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up For Family Dinner After Showing Support for 'Selena The Series' Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a chic warm coat in New York City on Tuesday night (November 24). The 51-year-old actress and singer walked alongside fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and followed her children, Max and Emme (not pictured), as they headed out for a family dinner at a local restaurant in the area. Just the night [...] 👓 View full article

