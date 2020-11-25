Global  
 

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener to star in Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener are the latest additions to the Ryan Reynolds-fronted "The Adam Project". According to The Hollywood Reporter, newcomer Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr are also joining the Netflix-Skydance film. The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his...
 Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener have become the latest stars to join the cast of Netflix movie 'The Adam Project'.

Mark Ruffalo is reuniting with his 13 Going On 30 co-star Jennifer Garner in Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project.

The Nines Movie Trailer HD - Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy and Hope Davis star in this clever, mind-bending thrill ride through the mind of an actor, a writer and video game designer who arguably..

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end..

 13 Going in 30‘s Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff are reuniting! It was just announced that Mark Ruffalo will be starring with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project...
