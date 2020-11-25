Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener to star in Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener are the latest additions to the Ryan Reynolds-fronted "The Adam Project". According to The Hollywood Reporter, newcomer Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr are also joining the Netflix-Skydance film. The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his...
