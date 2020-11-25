Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Weeknd Claps Back At Grammys Following Huge Snubs

SOHH Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd Claps Back At Grammys Following Huge SnubsR&B singer The Weeknd is upset on a weekday. The superstar performer has come forward to lash out against the Grammy Awards after coming up short on landing nominations. The Weeknd Slams Grammys After Snubs The Canadian native went to his Instagram page and didn’t downplay his feelings. Weeknd ripped the Recording Academy for not […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj + QualityControl Explode On Grammys Over Snubs For The Weeknd, Lil Baby + More

Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj + QualityControl Explode On Grammys Over Snubs For The Weeknd, Lil Baby + More The biggest names in the music industry are big made. Everyone from Kid Cudi to Nicki Minaj have come forward to call out the Grammy Awards following its...
SOHH

Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More Nomination Shockers

 Talk about a morning full of surprises. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and more stars revealed the nominations for the 2021...
E! Online