You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally



US equities soared on Tuesday on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The General Services Administration confirmed it would provide the "resources and services" needed to start Biden's.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits



Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 5 days ago John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud



Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago