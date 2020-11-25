Global  
 

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Trying to Pit Her Against Nicki Minaj Following Shady Tweet

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Seemingly doing a damage control, the 'See You Again' rapper insists that he still supports the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee, who accuses him of rooting for her only when she was at the bottom.
