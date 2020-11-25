The Weeknd Says Grammy Awards Are "Corrupt", Demands "Transparency" Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

After his snub...



*The Weeknd* has lashed out at the "corrupt" Grammy awards.



Despite breaking chart records and winning across the board acclaim Abel Tesfaye was snubbed during yesterday's (November 24th) nominations.



One of the major overlooked acts *in this year's countdown*, many critics immediately pointed to his exclusion as a serious oversight.



Using social media to make his voice heard, The Weeknd lashed out at the "corrupt" awards, demanding "transparency..."



It's short and to the point:







The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...



— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

After his snub...*The Weeknd* has lashed out at the "corrupt" Grammy awards.Despite breaking chart records and winning across the board acclaim Abel Tesfaye was snubbed during yesterday's (November 24th) nominations.One of the major overlooked acts *in this year's countdown*, many critics immediately pointed to his exclusion as a serious oversight.Using social media to make his voice heard, The Weeknd lashed out at the "corrupt" awards, demanding "transparency..."It's short and to the point:The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

