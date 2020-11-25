Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's entry for Oscars 2021

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.

The news was confirmed trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "Lijo Jose Pellissery's #Jallikattu is India's entry for the Best International Film #Oscar category," Bala...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Malayalam film Jallikattu is India’s entry for Oscars 2021
Indian Express