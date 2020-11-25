Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's entry for Oscars 2021
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.
The news was confirmed trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "Lijo Jose Pellissery's #Jallikattu is India's entry for the Best International Film #Oscar category," Bala...
