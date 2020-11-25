|
Taylor Swift Celebrates Grammy Nominations by Having Virtual Reunion With 'Folklore' Collaborators
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The 'Cardigan' singer has snagged a total of six nominations for her surprise 2020 LP and her haunting track 'Beautiful Ghosts' from the film adaptation of 'Cats'.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations 00:59
Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.
