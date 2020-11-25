Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Celebrates Grammy Nominations by Having Virtual Reunion With 'Folklore' Collaborators

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The 'Cardigan' singer has snagged a total of six nominations for her surprise 2020 LP and her haunting track 'Beautiful Ghosts' from the film adaptation of 'Cats'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations 00:59

 Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard News [Video]

2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard News

The 2021 Grammys nominations are in. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total. Plus, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow Queen Bey, with six nods a piece.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:14Published
Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift celebrates her impressive six Grammy nominations with Folklore collaborators via Skype

 She snagged six Grammy nominations, stemming from her surprise album Folklore and for her haunting track Beautiful Ghosts from the film...
Upworthy