BLACKPINK release 'Around The World' teaser
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (
3 days ago) BLACKPINK has hinted at something BIG coming up with their latest social media posts, and BLINKS seem to think it will be an impending online concert announcement.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
News of the World with Tom Hanks - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the official teaser trailer for the western drama movie News of the World, directed by Paul Greengrass. It stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:00 Published on October 7, 2020
Blackpink Hope New Album Gives 'A Little Light' To Fans
Get ready Blinks! Blackpink's Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa are prepared to take over the pop world with their first full-length studio album. The K-pop superstars hope their record gives "a little..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:45 Published on October 1, 2020