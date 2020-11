You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lafayette Urban Ministry holding Thanksgiving dinner



It's no secret that Thanksgiving is going to look different for many families this year. That's why Lafayette Urban Ministry is reminding people of its Thanksgiving dinner. Credit: WLFI Published 23 hours ago How Americans plan on preserving holiday traditions despite celebrating virtually in 2020



Seven in 10 Americans are planning to participate in more holiday gatherings this year — because they're being held virtually, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 72% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift



This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago