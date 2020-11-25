Global  
 

Fox & Friends’ Jedediah Bila: Unless Trump Concedes, Election a Large Segment of the Population Will Believe it Was ‘Stolen or Rigged’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Fox News' *Jedediah Bila* said President *Donald Trump* has a responsibility to concede the 2020 Election, due to how many of his supporters have bought into his unproven claims that the contest was rigged.
