Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Defends Posting Fake Teddy Roosevelt Quote Because The Idea is ‘True’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team



Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago Trump Legal Adviser Previously Called Him an ‘Idiot’ and a 'Bully’ but Now Says ‘I Was Completely Wrong’



"This is the cumulative reason why this nation is in such terrible shape," Jenna Ellis previously said. "We don't have truth seekers; we have narcissists" Credit: People Duration: 01:51 Published 6 days ago