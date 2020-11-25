"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" - cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () *Release date :* March 19, 2021
*Synopsis :* The film tells the story of Nicolas Cage (Nicolas Cage), who, in need of some money and creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly ...
The upcoming action satire, which is set to be released in March 2021, has also cast Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan with Tom Gormican in the... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Indian Express