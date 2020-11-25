Casanova 2x Shows He Came From The Bottom To Chilling W/ JAY-Z
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
New York rapper Casanova 2x really is living the dream. The hip-hop artist went online this week to reflect on bouncing back from serving time behind bars to hanging out with JAY-Z on the regular. Casanova 2x Shows He Blew Up Nova went to his Instagram page to share a shot from past arrests dating […]
New York rapper Casanova 2x really is living the dream. The hip-hop artist went online this week to reflect on bouncing back from serving time behind bars to hanging out with JAY-Z on the regular. Casanova 2x Shows He Blew Up Nova went to his Instagram page to share a shot from past arrests dating […]
|
|
|
You Might Like