David Perdue Reportedly Sold Off Millions in Stock, Bought Shares For Massive Gains Amid Coronavirus Market Flux
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A multitude of reports are raising questions about Senator *David Perdue* (R-GA) in light of some profitable transactions his stock portfolio has seen throughout the year while the coronavirus threw the economy into turmoil.
A multitude of reports are raising questions about Senator *David Perdue* (R-GA) in light of some profitable transactions his stock portfolio has seen throughout the year while the coronavirus threw the economy into turmoil.
|
|
You Might Like