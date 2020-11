Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Taylor Swift says the suspicions are true – Joe Alwyn IS William Bowery! The 30-year-old confirmed his alias in her folklore: the long pond studio sessions film on Disney+. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity ’cause it’s not a real person,” she explained. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as [...]