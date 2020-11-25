Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Counting On's Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby Girl One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

E! Online Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Duggars have a lot to be thankful for this year! Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are the proud new parents of daughter Evangeline Jo Vuolo. The two shared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like