Chris Evans Reveals a Talent You Probably Didn't Know He Has!

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Did you know that Chris Evans can play the piano? The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (November 24) to show off his musical skills to fans. “Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Chris captioned a video of himself playing the piano while wearing a navy blue cable knit [...]
 Chris Evans and cable knit sweaters are a match made in heaven

