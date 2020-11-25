Chris Evans Reveals a Talent You Probably Didn't Know He Has!
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Did you know that Chris Evans can play the piano? The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (November 24) to show off his musical skills to fans. “Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Chris captioned a video of himself playing the piano while wearing a navy blue cable knit [...]
Did you know that Chris Evans can play the piano? The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (November 24) to show off his musical skills to fans. “Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Chris captioned a video of himself playing the piano while wearing a navy blue cable knit [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources