Get to Know 'Virgin River' Actor Grayson Gurnsey with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The second season of Virgin River premieres this week on Netflix and you’ll be seeing a lot more of newcomer Grayson Gurnsey, who had a recurring role as Ricky in season one. The young actor has been upped to series regular for a major role in season two and we caught up with him to [...]
The second season of Virgin River premieres this week on Netflix and you’ll be seeing a lot more of newcomer Grayson Gurnsey, who had a recurring role as Ricky in season one. The young actor has been upped to series regular for a major role in season two and we caught up with him to [...]
|
|
You Might Like