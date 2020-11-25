Global  
 

RHOP's Monique Samuels Details How Her Childhood Triggered Fight With Candiace Dillard

E! Online Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The currently airing season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac has largely focused on the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, but in reality, the incident took...
