Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle From "Piece of S--t" Internet Troll After Miscarriage News

E! Online Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is standing up for Meghan Markle against the online trolls. In response to a viral tweet on Wednesday, Nov. 25 that took to task anyone critical of Markle's New York...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Megan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Megan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage 00:20

 Meghan Markle revealed she was pregnant with her second child but suffered a miscarriage in July. The duchess made the revelation in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage [Video]

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Meghan Markle is opening up like never before, revealing in an op-ed for The New York Times that she suffered a miscarriage back in the summer.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published
Chrissy Teigen: I'm in a bit of a grief depression hole [Video]

Chrissy Teigen: I'm in a bit of a grief depression hole

Chrissy Teigen is “in a grief depression hole”, but has told fans “not to worry”, because she has a team of people helping her get back on her feet.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:47Published
Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' after blasting critic of Duchess Meghan's miscarriage reveal [Video]

Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' after blasting critic of Duchess Meghan's miscarriage reveal

Chrissy Teigen has apologised to her Twitter followers for attacking a British reporter after he criticised Meghan Markle's decision to share her miscarriage news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published