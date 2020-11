Meet 'Saved By The Bell' Actress Haskiri Velazquez - Exclusive 10 Fun Facts! Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Haskiri Velazquez is starring in the Saved By The Bell revival! The actress stars as Daisy in the reboot series, which is now streaming on Peacock. VIDEO: Watch the Saved By The Bell trailer! Here’s a synopsis: When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saved by the Bell - Premiere Date - Reboot



Saved by the Bell Premiere Date Announcement - Reboot - Peacock- Thanksgiving gets SAVED BY THE BELL! The highly anticipated reimagining of SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:40 Published on September 29, 2020