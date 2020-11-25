Kate Hudson Joins Octavia Spencer on 'Truth Be Told' Set for Season Two!
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Kate Hudson is spending a late night on set of Truth Be Told! The 41-year-old actress filmed some night scenes for the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ show on Tuesday (November 24) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson Kate was spotted wearing a black cardigan over a [...]
