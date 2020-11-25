Global  
 

Kate Hudson Joins Octavia Spencer on 'Truth Be Told' Set for Season Two!

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Kate Hudson is spending a late night on set of Truth Be Told! The 41-year-old actress filmed some night scenes for the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ show on Tuesday (November 24) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson Kate was spotted wearing a black cardigan over a [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Kate Hudson is a strict mother

Kate Hudson is a strict mother 00:37

 Kate Hudson is a “strict mother”, as she says she has "no tolerance" for any of her children telling lies, no matter how small they are.

