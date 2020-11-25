Chris Pratt Opens Up About His Family Relying on Food Banks For Food

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chris Pratt is getting candid about his upbringing in a new interview with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, during an Instagram Live conversation this week. The 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor recalled how his family, which consisted of mom Kathleen, dad Daniel, brother Cully and sister Angie, relied on food banks to eat. [...]