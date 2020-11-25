Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pratt Opens Up About His Family Relying on Food Banks For Food

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Chris Pratt is getting candid about his upbringing in a new interview with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, during an Instagram Live conversation this week. The 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor recalled how his family, which consisted of mom Kathleen, dad Daniel, brother Cully and sister Angie, relied on food banks to eat. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Chris Pratt’s family used to rely on food banks

Chris Pratt’s family used to rely on food banks 00:41

 Chris Pratt’s family relied on food banks when he was growing up, as he insisted there's "no shame" in getting help from the banks if needed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Tries to Extinguish Flaming Food on the Oven Door [Video]

Woman Tries to Extinguish Flaming Food on the Oven Door

This woman was cooking Thanksgiving dinner in the oven when some food item accidentally caught fire. She used a spatula to drag the burning piece out on the oven door and tried to extinguish the fire...

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:15Published
Food banks sound the alarm [Video]

Food banks sound the alarm

Food banks are facing a potential crisis.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:03Published
Chris Pratt's family turned to food banks when he was a child [Video]

Chris Pratt's family turned to food banks when he was a child

Chris Pratt understands the plight of struggling families over the holidays because he grew up poor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Pratt Talks About Family Depending On ‘A Food Bank’ When He Was Growing Up

 'There's no shame in it'
Daily Caller