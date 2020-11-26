5 Seconds of Summer Win 'Song of the Year' at ARIAs For the Third Time!

Global  
 

5 Seconds of Summer have won another ARIA award! The Australian band – Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – won the Song of the Year honor for their song “Teeth.” This marks the third time the guys have won this fan-voted award, also marking a record for the most wins in [...]
