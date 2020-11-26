Global  
 

Here's What Is Different About the 2020 Macy's Parade Due to the Pandemic

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening this year amid the pandemic, but things will be different because of what’s happening in the world. In normal years, it’s estimated that 3 million people line the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving morning to watch the balloons and floats march down Broadway en route [...]
 With the pandemic the Macy's Day Parade may look a little different but it will have some new balloons on display.

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km)..

Like many other holiday traditions - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different this year. Parts of the event have been pre-recorded.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will still include some favorites. Check out some of the modifications to this..

