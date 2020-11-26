Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Spark Romance Rumors with Pre-Thanksgiving Trip!

Global  
 

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
It looks like the Sexiest Man Alive might have a new leading lady in his life! Rumors have been swirling that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey might be dating after they spotted arriving in Atlanta together. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old Black Panther actor and the 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael B. Jordan planning to launch OnlyFans account dedicated to his moustache

Michael B. Jordan planning to launch OnlyFans account dedicated to his moustache 00:48

 Newly-crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive Michael B Jordan has launched an account on the adult site OnlyFans dedicated to his facial hair.

