Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Spark Romance Rumors with Pre-Thanksgiving Trip!

Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

It looks like the Sexiest Man Alive might have a new leading lady in his life! Rumors have been swirling that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey might be dating after they spotted arriving in Atlanta together. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old Black Panther actor and the 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey [...]