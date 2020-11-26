Global  
 

Fans Discover Megan Fox’s Machine Gun Kelly Tattoo

SOHH Thursday, 26 November 2020
Fans Discover Megan Fox’s Machine Gun Kelly TattooIt appears actress Megan Fox’s new body art may be a nod to her Ohio rapper boyfriend of six months, Machine Gun Kelly. At their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the 2020 AMAs, fans spotted a new tattoo on Fox that they suspect is in honor of her boyfriend. Megan Fox […]
