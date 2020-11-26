Global  
 

TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor; see picture

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020
Just a month after making his relationship Insta official, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shared the news of his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor shared the news on social media by posting her picture in which she is seen flaunting a ring.

Ruchikaa, who is a creative producer at...
