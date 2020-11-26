Global  
 

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Bundle Up for Morning Dog Walk

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are stay warm on their morning walk! The 52-year-old The Greatest Showman actor and the 64-year-old Australian producer went for a morning walk around their neighborhood with their dogs Dali and Allegra on Wednesday (November 25) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman [...]
News video: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness honour children's cultural differences

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness honour children's cultural differences 01:31

 Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness always make sure to honour their children’s cultural differences, including roots in Bosnia and Mexico.

