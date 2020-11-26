Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Erykah Badu Claims to Learn She and Andre 3000 Had Stuff in Common Only After Breakup

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Dubbing the Outkast member 'one of her best friends on the planet,' the 'Bag Lady' singer reveals that the two of them never really knew each other as friends before embarking on a relationship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like