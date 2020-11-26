Erykah Badu Claims to Learn She and Andre 3000 Had Stuff in Common Only After Breakup
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Dubbing the Outkast member 'one of her best friends on the planet,' the 'Bag Lady' singer reveals that the two of them never really knew each other as friends before embarking on a relationship.
Dubbing the Outkast member 'one of her best friends on the planet,' the 'Bag Lady' singer reveals that the two of them never really knew each other as friends before embarking on a relationship.
|
|
You Might Like