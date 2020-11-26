Kriti Kharbanda on marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat: We've just been dating for a year and a half

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season



As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago How Americans plan on preserving holiday traditions despite celebrating virtually in 2020



Seven in 10 Americans are planning to participate in more holiday gatherings this year — because they're being held virtually, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 72% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago Americans say the stress of holiday travel is especially worth it this year



From dropping surprise presents off on the doorsteps of loved ones, video meals with extended family and having a day where all family members disconnect from their devices, holiday traditions are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago