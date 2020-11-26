Ritesh Batra's emotional note for Irrfan Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Bollywood celebs are taking turns on social media to send out warm wishes to fans on the special occasion. Now joining them, director Ritesh Batra took to his Twitter handle to fondly remember late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

