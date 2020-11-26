Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez sets temperatures soaring as she goes nude for cover of upcoming single 'In The Morning'; see pic

DNA Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Excited fans and friends left thousands of comments complimenting Jennifer Lopez for her incredible body, fitness and called her an 'inspiration'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez Stripped Down for Her New Single

Jennifer Lopez Stripped Down for Her New Single 00:38

 "In the Morning" drops on Friday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce's Grammys performance at AMAs [Video]

Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce's Grammys performance at AMAs

Jennifer Lopez's performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night has drawn comparisons to Beyonce's at the 2014 Grammys.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Jennifer Lopez confesses lockdown helped her connect with her kids [Video]

Jennifer Lopez confesses lockdown helped her connect with her kids

Jennifer Lopez discovered some home truths about parenting after spending quality time with her twins during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Jennifer Lopez battled depression during early COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Jennifer Lopez battled depression during early COVID-19 lockdown

Jennifer Lopez grappled with "depression" as she and her family feared the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Jaw-Dropping! Jennifer Lopez, 51, Poses *Completely* Nude On Her New Album Cover: Photo

 Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when she posted a nude photo of herself for her upcoming album, In The Morning, via Instagram.  “Surprise!...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •TMZ.com

JLo goes nude for the cover of her new song

 Ahead of her song release on November 27, Jennifer Lopez unveiled the cover picture of her single ‘In The Morning’ where she is seen posing naked. She...
IndiaTimes